St. Louis Park is moving yard waste collection to every other week due to staffing shortages at Waste Management, which the city contracts with for waste removal services, also including garbage, recycling and organics.
Waste Management has struggled to provide yard waste service for many metro communities recently. As a result, St. Louis Park is seeking bids from other haulers for residential yard waste service for the remainder of the year and 2023. The deadline for companies to announce their intent to provide a proposal is Tuesday, July 12. Companies will then have until Wednesday, July 27, to submit the proposals. More information is available at stlouispark.org/government under Legal Notices.
In the meantime, city staff members are helping to collect yard waste using city vehicles. The city is seeking additional options for weekly collection, according to a city statement.
The statement adds that residents will receive a credit on utility bills at the end of each month while collection is limited to every other week. The city mailed postcards to residents about the planned credits in late June.
The postcards read, "Yard waste collection will now occur the same week as your recycling. This change is being made to provide more reliability and reduce frustration from service delays due to severe staffing shortages with the city’s contractor, Waste Management. A credit will be applied to your utility bill at the end of each month that every-other-week collection occurs. City staff are also helping with collection using city vehicles. To help city crews be more efficient in collection, yard waste should be placed in paper bags or bundles, not in personal carts, until further notice. The city is working on additional options to support regular collection, including hiring a subcontractor. Yard waste is accepted at the city’s brush drop-off site from residents at no charge. Visit www.stlouispark.org/yard-waste for collection schedule and updates, details on using the brush drop-off site, or to sign up for notifications when changes occur."
The postcard also advised residents to keep their yard waste at the collection location until the scheduled pickup time. If missed during the collection every other week, the city recommended reporting the situation to Waste Management’s St. Louis Park customer service staff at stlouispark@wm.com or 763-783-5423.
