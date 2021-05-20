St. Louis Park city officials are seeking feedback about a bikeway on Dakota Avenue.

Last month, the city installed white plastic bollards as a demonstration project to provide an additional buffer between bicyclists and drivers on Dakota Avenue between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard.

The city is seeking input from bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians about the bollards. Visit bit.ly/DEtrailbridge to take the survey and to learn more about the Dakota-Edgewood Bikeway and Bridge Project.

Recommended for you

Load comments