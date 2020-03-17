The School Nutrition Department at St. Louis Park Public Schools will be offering free meals to students 18 and under while schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Meals can be picked up at any of the district's six schools in St. Louis Park as well as Central Community Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The locations include Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St.; Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School, 9400 Cedar Lake Rd.; Peter Hobart Elementary School, 6500 W. 26th St.; Susan Lindgren Elementary School, 4801 W. 41st St.; St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S.; St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St. and Central Community Center, 6300 Walker St.
Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota schools to close through Friday, March 27.
During pick-up times, students and families will be able to pick up bag lunches as well as a bag breakfast meal for the following morning. Peanut-free options will be available. Visit slpschools.org/nutrition or call 952-928-6146 for more information.
