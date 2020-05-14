St. Louis Park School District officials have instituted voluntary furloughs, created a hiring freeze and otherwise moved to cut costs amid a projected deficit.
The district’s projections show that a $1.4 million deficit would accumulate by the end of the school year without action to cut costs and increase revenue, Superintendent Astein Osei told school board members during an April 27 virtual meeting.
“We are going to continue to move forward with that strategy,” he said.
Board Chair Mary Tomback sought more details about the voluntary layoffs.
“Job loss and unemployment is a huge complicating factor in so many families’ lives, so could we just hear a little bit more about the voluntariness of these layoffs?” she asked. “I’d like to be assured that this is true, voluntary choice that our staff members have taken.”
Osei responded, “We’ve had so much interest that we’re not going to be able to accommodate all of the interest that we’ve had.”
Richard Kreyer, the district’s director of human resources, said the district is receiving funds for K-12 programs but is not receiving funding for nutrition and community education programs.
“We were mandated to have a emergency child care program and a school feeding program, and yet there was no funding for the employees that do that work on a day-to-day basis,” Kreyer said.
To avoid nonvoluntary layoffs of community education and nutrition staff, he said district leaders approached unions about the financial problem. Without the voluntary furloughs and other actions, Kreyer said funds for K-12 programming would have to be used to pay for nutrition and child care programs and the district would have to lay off the entire child care and nutrition staff and reassign educators to take on their duties.
“No one thought that was a good idea,” Kreyer said.
With staff members who have been laid off eligible for an additional $600 per week of federal funds through unemployment, district leaders decided to ask for volunteers for furloughs. The volunteers are not receiving district pay, but the district is continuing to contribute to health insurance for them.
Kreyer noted that the district did not ask union members directly to volunteer but rather allowed union representatives to explain the process. Volunteers saw it as a way of helping the district while also benefiting them as they stayed home with their children who are distance learning or took time off, Kreyer said.
The district approved 82 furloughs, which will save the district about $385,000 over two months, he said. The district approved furloughs for 12 of 20 custodians who requested them because the district still needed some of the custodians for licensing reasons and to maintain buildings.
The hiring freeze Osei announced is not a total freeze but will prompt the district to consider alternatives to hiring, he indicated.
“Every time a position becomes open, we really want to pause and discuss and look at it and see if there are other ways in which we can meet the needs of that position as opposed to just refilling that position without any thought and consideration,” he said.
The district’s enrollment outlook at the time of the meeting contributed to the move. Enrollment for kindergarten for the coming school year lagged behind the prior year by 100 students.
Osei said some vacancies may need to be filled but that the district would consider reassigning staff before hiring new staff members.
The district also moved to reinstate a fee for preschool programming. The district had been offering emergency preschool child care for families with a qualifying emergency workers for free.
“Other districts have continued to charge for preschool programs for emergency child care,” Osei said. “We have communicated with our families about this decision, and based on the initial communication, there wasn’t a lot of surprise about the reinstatement of the pre-K fee-based programming. As a matter of fact, there was a lot of surprise that we weren’t charging families initially.”
The district followed up by announcing a charge of $45 per day for each preschooler beginning May 4.
For information, see slpcommunityed.com/child-care.
Child care is typically a “huge revenue driver,” for the district, Osei told board members. He said he and other district leaders in the region have been lobbying legislators to allow them to offer fee-based care for other children.
“There’s still a lot of work to do in that area to make sure we can keep staff and students safe,” he acknowledged.
The district also has ceased using substitute teachers. In the first month of doing so, the district saved about $240,000, Osei said.
The district is considering other cost savings ideas for the next school year, such as an adjustment to some pay practices.
Contracts
The board continued to move ahead on its contracts with employees. During the April 27 meeting, the board approved two-year contracts with the district’s professional employee group, the executive assistant to the superintendent, the supervisor/manager group, the operations supervisor group and the director group.
Like other groups whose contracts the board had approved previously, the members will receive increases for salary ranges of 1.77% in the 2020-21 contract year and 1.88% in the 2021-22 contract year. For the first time, the health insurance contributions will be identical for all the groups, Kreyer added.
He added, “I was very impressed, working with the groups, that they tolerated the distance negotiating or distance exchange.”
