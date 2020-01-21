Minnetonka, Hopkins, Plymouth, Wayzata, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, Deephaven, Excelsior, Medicine Lake, Tonka Bay, Shorewood, Greenwood
St. Louis Park School Boardmember Karen Waters, right, administers the oath of office to members of the board who won elections in 2019. Pictured from left are Laura McClendon, C. Colin Cox, Ken Morrison and Heather Wilsey. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.