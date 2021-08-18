In a delayed update, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office website indicates that former St. Louis Park School Boardmember Jim Beneke will not run for a seat on the board this year.

Beneke confirmed by email that he has officially withdrawn from the race.

Beneke, who is currently vice chair of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission, had filed to run for the board along with incumbents Anne Casey and Mary Tomback as well as new candidate Abdihakim Ibrahim.

However, Beneke said, “I felt I could devote my energy to the St. Louis Park Planning Commission and that the rest of the candidates form a solid group that will serve the school system well.”

The decision leaves three candidates for three seats who will appear on the ballot. The filing period has ended, meaning that no other individuals can file to run for a seat on the board. Boardmember Karen Waters, who is in the last year of her term, did not file for re-election.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments