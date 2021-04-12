The St. Louis Park School Board has canceled its meeting April 12 following the death the previous evening of Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center Police.

“Out of care, concern and compassion for our School Board Members, Staff, Students and Community, we are cancelling tonight’s Board meeting,” said School Board Chair Mary Tomback in a statement. 

The news release adds, "St. Louis Park Public Schools acknowledges the loss of Daunte Wright during an already challenging time as we process the emotions of the on-going trial of Derek Chauvin and manage the continuing trauma and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Info: slpschools.org

