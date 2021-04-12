The St. Louis Park School Board has canceled its meeting April 12 following the death the previous evening of Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center Police.
“Out of care, concern and compassion for our School Board Members, Staff, Students and Community, we are cancelling tonight’s Board meeting,” said School Board Chair Mary Tomback in a statement.
The news release adds, "St. Louis Park Public Schools acknowledges the loss of Daunte Wright during an already challenging time as we process the emotions of the on-going trial of Derek Chauvin and manage the continuing trauma and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Info: slpschools.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.