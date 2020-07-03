The St. Louis Park Rotary club installed a new president for the 2020-21 term.
Guy Marzano succeeds Tammy Sullivan as president. The installation occurred June 22 via a virtual meeting and is in effect beginning July 1.
Marzano is a retired customer service representative and has been president of another Rotary club. He resides in Wayzata with his spouse, Christine Leick, also a Rotarian.
The St. Louis Park Rotary has existed since 1947. It is comprised of professionals committed to community, youth, international service, vocational excellence and ethical standards. Rotary International is an organization of 1.2 million service-minded Rotarians in over 180 countries.
The club meets noon to 1 p.m. most Mondays. Current meetings are virtual. Anyone interested in learning more about the club or wishing to be a guest at an upcoming meeting can learn more at rotaryslp.org.
