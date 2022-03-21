The two Rotary clubs of St. Louis Park have announced speakers at upcoming meetings.
• Irina Fursman, founder of HueLife, will speak noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, for the St. Louis Park Noon Club. HueLife helps organizations and communities engage, collaborate, innovate and change for the greater good. Born in the USSR, Irina spent the first half of her life in Russia, Crimea and Ukraine. She moved to the U.S. in 2002 and co-founded the Institute of Cultural Affairs Ukraine. She will talk about leadership in loosely coupled organizations.
• The St. Louis Park Sunrise Club will host Brian Ingram, owner of Hope Breakfast Bar, 8:15-9:15 a.m. April 15. Ingram has more than 30 years in the restaurant industry, where he has created new brands and created industry innovations. His new line of restaurants emphasizes charitable contributions and cultivating a culture of well-being for workers.
• The St. Louis Park Noon Club will host Astein Osei, superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools, noon to 1 p.m. April 18. As a leader, Osei will provide an update on the school district.
Members of the public may attend as guests. Guests can join the Sunrise Club for coffee, orange juice and bagels for no charge. Guests can join the Noon Club by bringing their own lunches or requesting a complementary boxed lunch by the previous Thursday by emailing derekreise@gmail.com. Both clubs meet at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park.
Rotary is an international service organization that seeks to bring together civic, business and community leaders of all ages in order to provide service and to advance goodwill. It is a nonpolitical and nonreligious organization open to all. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.”
