The two Rotary clubs of St. Louis Park have announced upcoming speakers. Members of the public are welcome to attend as guests. Guests can join the Sunrise Club for coffee, orange juice and bagels for no charge. Guests can join the Noon Club by bringing their own lunch or requesting a complementary boxed lunch by the previous Thursday by emailing Derek Reise at derekreise@gmail.com. Both clubs meet at the Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park Noon Club will host Jim Brimeyer, a board member of Keep Every Youth Safe, or KEYS, noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. He will provide an update on an effort to support young people lacking secure housing.
The Sunrise Club will host Reise, the executive director of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, 8:15-9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Reise will provide an update on how STEP has responded to community needs in the pandemic and its future facility expansion plans. STEP responds to the basic needs of residents experiencing economic hardship.
Children First Executive Director Margaret Ganyo will speak to the Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Ganyo will discuss the latest news from the child-focused nonprofit, including a Park Partnership for Success project.
