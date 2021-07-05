The two Rotary clubs of St. Louis Park have announced the speakers for upcoming meetings. Members of the public may attend.
Guests can join the Sunrise Club for coffee, orange juice and bagels for no charge. A buffet lunch is served for $20 at the Noon Club meetings. The club will cover the cost for first-time guests. There is no charge if forgoing a meal.
Jaime Chismar, a St. Louis park graphic designer and photographer, will speak for the St. Louis Park Sunrise Club 8-9 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park. In 2016, Chismar founded All Are Welcome Here, which creates products that promote a more welcoming world and gives 10-20% of sales back to organizations that do the same.
David McFarland, senior vice president at SLR Business Credit, will speak for the St. Louis Park Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 19, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place, 1500 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park. McFarland will share the story of his son providing a life-saving organ donation.
St. Louis Park High School Band Director Steve Schmitz will speak for the St. Louis Park Sunrise Club 8-9 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Westwood Hills Nature Center. He will provide an update on the band’s past and upcoming school year. He will also discuss how the band supports students.
Retiring St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening is scheduled to speak to the St. Louis Park Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place. Harmening will reflect on his 17 years as city manager. He will discuss the significant challenges and changes the city experienced during his tenure.
