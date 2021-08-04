The two Rotary clubs of St. Louis Park are inviting members of the public to hear upcoming speakers.
Guests can join the Sunrise Club for coffee, orange juice, and bagels for no charge. A buffet lunch is served for $25 at the Noon Club meetings; first-time guests will have their meal covered by the club. There is no charge if forgoing a meal.
Shane Nackerud, technology lead for the University of Minnesota Libraries, will speak for the Sunrise Club 8-9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park. Nackerud is an avid Twins fan who used his blog and love of stats to promote a Minnesota Twins stadium effort in 2006.
Richard Webb, of The Webb Group – ReMax Results, will speak to the Noon Club about post-COVID real estate trends noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place, 1500 Park Place Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
St. Louis Park Noon Club
Rep. Cheryl Youakim, who represents a district in Hopkins and part of St. Louis Park, will provide a legislative update to the Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place.
St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts Executive Director Jamie Marshall will speak to the Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place. He will discuss how Friends of the Arts is achieving its mission to support, promote and enhance the arts in St. Louis Park to bring people together and build community.
St. Paul Councilmember Rebecca Noecker, who grew up in St. Louis Park, will speak to the Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place.
Info: Derek Reise at derekreise@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.