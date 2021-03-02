The St. Louis Park Rotary Club has announced upcoming speakers for its virtual meetings, which are open to anyone in the community.
Interested individuals may email Derek Reise at derekreise@gmail.com at least a day in advance of the meeting. All meetings are conducted noon to 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom.
Dr. Dylan Zylla of the Cancer Research Center at HealthPartners and Park Nicollet will speak March 8. Zylla will discuss the current state of research on use of cannabis to treat cancer-related pain.
Rotary International Director Peter Kyle will speak March 22. Kyle served as a senior international attorney for the World Bank 1992-2009. Kyle will discuss Rotary’s efforts to promote world peace.
Aaron Klemz of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy will speak March 29. Klemz is the director of public engagement for the center and will discuss pressing environmental problems facing Minnesota.
