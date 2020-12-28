St. Louis Park Rotary Club members ring the bell for the Salvation Army - 1

Eden Prairie residents Cully Huestis, left, and Cole Huestis, right, hold bells aloft that they rang to raise funds for the Salvation Army outside the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys store. Cully Huestis, who owns an insurance business in St. Louis Park, joined the St. Louis Park Rotary Club effort. (Submitted photo)

Each year, St. Louis Park Rotary Club members ring the bell for the Salvation Army outside the St Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys during three weekends in December.

On the final Saturday, store patrons donated more than $1,025.

Rotarians also wrote thank-you cards to workers at Methodist Hospital and those working at the COVID testing site at Park Nicollet Clinic in St. Louis Park. Along with the personal thank-you, employees received coffee gift cards. Rotarians donated $740 in gift cards.

The club encourages community members to find ways in their lives to support those who are less fortunate than them and to show appreciation and care of health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

People who are interested in joining Rotary to provide service to the community and around the globe can learn more at rotaryslp.org. To learn more about the Salvation Army’s work in the area or to donate, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities.

