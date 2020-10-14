The St. Louis Park Rotary Club has announced a lineup of speakers discussing timely topics. Community members may attend these virtual meetings as a guest. If interested, contact Derek Reise at derekreise@gmail.com at least a day in advance of the meeting. All meetings are noon to 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom.
On Oct. 19, Jim Morris of the U.S. State Department will discuss U.S. and Russia relations. Morris has been the deputy director in the Office of Russian Affairs since June 2019. He began his State Department career in 2004 serving overseas in Moscow; Frankfurt, Germany; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Tbilisi, Georgia; and a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Afghanistan. In Washington, he has served in the Operations Center, the Office Afghanistan Affairs and the Board of Examiners. Before joining the State Department, Jim was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Khabarovsk, Russia, and worked for American Councils in Odessa, Ukraine. He has a M.A. from Boston College in Russian History and a B.A. from George Washington University in International Affairs.
On Oct. 26, Jaime Chismar, creator of All Are Welcome Here, will speak. Chismar is a St. Louis Park resident with a background in photojournalism and design. All Are Welcome Here, which grew out of a law sign campaign, is a collective of creatives with a mission “to positively shape and actively create the world we want to live in and the world we want our children to inherit.” Chismar is also a member of the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission.
On, Nov. 9, artist Nicholas Legeros will discuss his commissioned sculpture at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Legeros has a Masters of Fine Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. For more than 20 years, he worked an artist-in-residence and instructor at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts. He also taught for Metropolitan State University, Breck Schools and the Edina Art Center. Sixteen years ago he left teaching to pursue a full-time career as a sculptor. His recent large commissions include a statues that honor Donald Nyrop and the women and men of Northwest Airlines at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, of Goldy Gopher for Coffman Union, Sid Hartman for the Target Center and a 17-foot high statue of St. Joseph for St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul.
On Nov. 23, Dr. Mark R. Sannes of Park Nicollet, will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Sannes is a board-certified infectious disease specialist with special interest in the long-term management of HIV infection, as well as human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and its association with cancer.
