The St. Louis Park Rotary Club is continuing to host speakers in an online format. Community members may participate. If interested, contact Derek Reise at derekreise@gmail.com at least a day in advance of the meeting. All meetings are noon to 1 p.m. Mondays on Zoom.
Reise, the executive director of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, will speak Dec. 14. Reise resides in St. Louis Park and is a member of the St. Louis Park Rotary. He will provide an update on STEP, including how the pandemic has impacted community needs and the nonprofit’s response.
David Schultz, a Hamline University professor of political science who teaches American politics classes, will speak Dec. 21. He is also a professor in the Hamline and University of Minnesota Schools of Law, where he teaches election law. Schultz will analyze the 2020 election results and what it means for American and Minnesota politics in 2021 and beyond.
Spike Carlsen, the author of “A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff you See Every Day,” will speak Jan. 11. He has written about woodworking, home improvement and self-sufficiency. Carlsen will speak about his latest book and the changing publishing industry.
Sheila Asato, a certified embodied imagination coach, dreamworker, teaching artist and Japan specialist, will speak Jan. 25. She teaches and exhibits her work internationally. Asato is the owner of Monkey Bridge Arts studio in St. Louis Park. Asato will speak about her work as an artist and dreamworker.
