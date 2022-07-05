The St. Louis Park Rotary Club recognized two individuals with service awards June 27.
Bradley Bakken, president of Citizens Independent Bank, received the Gil Braun Community Service award, presented annually by the St. Louis Park Rotary Club to someone who has provided exemplary leadership and service to the community of St. Louis Park.
Gil Braun was a retail businessman and a long time Rotarian who gave his time and philanthropy to the community. He supported Rotary International’s Polio Campaign along with the St. Louis Park Rotary Foundation. When St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Carl Holmstrom spoke to the club about needs at the high school, Braun became one of two key individuals, along with Wayne Packard, to assist in the founding of Children First.
Bakken began his career at Citizens Independent Bank in 1982.
Greg Palmer, Rotarian and senior vice president of Citizens Independent Bank, said, “It is not hyperbole or opinion to assert that since inception, no one volunteer has been more involved or more singularly responsible for the success and vitality of Children First than Brad. Brad has dedicated his time, experience, and financial resources to Children First, and served extended terms as both Board Chair and Director.”
Palmer noted Bakken is also past chair of the former TwinWest Chamber of Commerce, past president of the St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club, board chair of the Bakken Museum, vice chair of the board of the Norway House and organizing catalyst of St. Louis Park Business Council.
David Howard, of Minnetonka, received the Mark Sathe Service Above Self award recipient. Howard is an area executive vice president of Arthur J. Gallagher and has been part of Rotary since 1997. He has served as club president and chaired the club’s recent 75th-anniversary celebration.
The St. Louis Park Rotary Club initiated the Mark Sathe Service Above Self Award following Mark Sathe’s death at the age of 59 in 2007 due to cancer. He served as St. Louis Park Rotary Club president 2001-02 and supported youth initiatives in addition to supporting The Rotary Foundation and our St. Louis Park Rotary Foundation.
Fellow member, Elmer Schindel of Wayzata, said of Sathe, “He was passionate about serving others. He never was interested in getting recognized for his efforts. He always felt doing the right thing was the right thing to do.”
As well as presenting the two awards, the gavel was passed to the new president of the St. Louis Park Rotary. Margaret Ganyo, who also serves as executive director of Children First, was elected to be president of the club from 2022-23. She was handed the gavel by the president for the 2021-22 year, Derek Reise.
Club details can be found at rotaryslp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.