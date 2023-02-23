Existing rooftop solar in St. Louis Park increased in 2022 by more than 10%, according to reports from the city.
Three businesses and 21 homes that went solar using the city’s Solar Sundown cost share program contributed to the increase.
The Block Food & Drink co-owner Luke Derheim said in a statement of his business adding solar power, “We wanted to go solar to reduce our carbon footprint and show our commitment to sustainability. The Solar Sundown cost share program made it possible for us to move forward with this important project, providing financial support and technical expertise to help us achieve our goal. We are looking forward to having the new solar system to create carbon free energy for years to come.”
Many residents and businesses who applied to Solar Sundown also took advantage of a federal tax credit and the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards program through which monthly payments are made to the property owner in exchange for the renewable energy credits produced by the solar panels.
A new solar incentive is now available as part of the city’s Climate Champions energy efficiency program. To qualify for the bonus, property owners must participate in Climate Champions. The bonus solar cost share will be calculated based on the savings achieved through energy efficiency projects before property owners install solar panels. This program replaces Solar Sundown, which was not renewed for 2023.
Through 2035, residents and business owners also are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit for solar projects and for energy storage. Pairing solar with storage will allow property owners to store the excess energy generated when the sun is shining for use at other times, such as during power outages or peak electricity price periods. The tax credit is also available as a direct payment for nonprofit entities.
Visit stlouisparkmn.gov/climate-champions to learn more.
