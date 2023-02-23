Existing rooftop solar in St. Louis Park increased in 2022 by more than 10%, according to reports from the city.

Three businesses and 21 homes that went solar using the city’s Solar Sundown cost share program contributed to the increase.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments