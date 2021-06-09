The Roller Garden in St. Louis Park has closed its doors, but fans have a chance to purchase some memories to hold onto for years to come.
All the rental roller skates, favorite arcade games, signage, food service, lockers and more will be up for bid through Wednesday, June 16 at AuctionMasters.com.
Live bidding link will be available at bid.auctionmasters.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?amasters448
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.