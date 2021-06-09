The Roller Garden in St. Louis Park has closed its doors, but fans have a chance to purchase some memories to hold onto for years to come.

All the rental roller skates, favorite arcade games, signage, food service, lockers and more will be up for bid through Wednesday, June 16 at AuctionMasters.com.

Live bidding link will be available at bid.auctionmasters.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?amasters448

