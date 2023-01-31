A retired Park Nicollet Health Services doctor who lives in St. Louis Park has written a book focused on topics like hospice, palliative care, nutrition and end-of-life planning.
Dr. A. Stuart Hanson released the book “A Senior’s Guide for Living Well, and Dying Well: Conversations that Matter” last year.
As a pulmonary and critical care physician, Hanson estimated that he had between 1,000 and 2,000 conversations with families and patients about death.
“They were typically centered around what we could do medically to keep people comfortable, and how and where they wanted to die,” he said.
Under the publishing name of Wolfe Lake Press, Hanson released the book about a decade after retiring. It emerged from the “Conversations that Matter Guide Group” where he lives at Parkshore Place Senior Apartments in St. Louis Park.
“When I first joined the guide group, my medical connections in the community were still pretty fresh, so I was able to help arrange for speakers on topics such as hospice, palliative care, nutrition and end of life planning,” said Hanson, who led discussions on illness and dying.
He gathered his notes for the conversation series to use in the book as he and his wife waited out the worst of the pandemic at a cabin in Wisconsin.
A section called “Aging Well” focuses on staying healthy in retirement, finding purpose and staying safe, with chapters on sleep, falling, fraud and community engagement.
The section “Healthcare Issues” focuses on topics like the health care system and end-of-life issues. The final section, “Our Legacies,” makes suggestions on legacy letters, financial planning, wills and trusts, and planning for memorials and funerals.
A workbook format encourages readers to write down their ideas for retirement housing and activities. The book includes forms for health-care directives and related documents.
“This book is for seniors and their families,” Hanson said. “It is (also) for people over 40 who are thinking about when they are going to retire, how they are going to retire, what they are going to do in retirement and how they will go out of this world.”
The book is available at ItascaBooks.com as well as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Hanson previously served as medical director and president of the Park Nicollet Institute for Research and Education. He became the founding president of the Minnesota Smoke Free Coalition and the Minnesota Smoke-Free Generation. He has served as president of the Twin Cities Medical Society and the Minnesota Medical Association. He has also written the books “Do No Harm: A Personal Memoir” and “A Senior’s Guide for Living Well, and Dying Well: Conversations that Matter.”
– Compiled by Seth Rowe from information provided by publicist Rachel M. Anderson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.