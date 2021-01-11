St. Louis Park resident Emily Brower and her daughter, Jasmine Brower, volunteered to serve Christmas dinner at the Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities on Christmas Day.
Both served cookies to the nearly 80 individuals who ate in the cafeteria in St. Paul.
Emily said, “I am very fortunate to give to others and am here because of the grace of God. If I was in need, I would want someone to treat me with dignity like is happening here at the Mission.”
The baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, corn bread and cookies were prepared at the mission and then distributed and served. With 65 volunteers, 1,000 meals were delivered to 19 high-rise locations and then later, 250 meals were served at the mission. The organization is “dedicated to serving people who are struggling with homelessness, poverty, and addiction in our community,” according to its website. To learn more, visit ugmtc.org.
