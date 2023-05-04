The St. Louis Park Police Department announced that Smart911 is now available in St. Louis Park.
Smart 911 is a free app that allows users to provide information to first responders and dispatchers in case of an emergency, according to a news release from the city.
Through Smart911, individuals create a safety profile for themselves and their household, providing as much or as little information as they would like. The information in the profile is automatically displayed to 911 dispatchers when an emergency call is made.
“In an emergency, Smart911 will save time for those involved and has the potential to save lives,” St. Louis Park Police Lieutenant Mikael Garland said. “The information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables our dispatchers to know exactly where we are going and who we need to help in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident.”
Safety profile information can include linking both home and work addresses to mobile phones, medical information (including mental health), number of people and pets in the home, vehicle details, emergency contacts and more.
All information is optional, and the individual can choose what details they want 911 and emergency responders to have in the event of a life-threatening situation. Smart911 is only used for emergency responses and is only made available to the 911 system in the event of an emergency call. Smart911 is also available in 40 states and 1,500 cities and profiles travel with the user.
“The benefits this information provides on a 911 call from a cell phone are very important to our community, helping us to continue the delivery of service at the highest level,” St. Louis Park Police Chief Bryan Kruelle said. “Since cell phones don’t provide an address to the 911 dispatcher, a profile on Smart911 can speak for people when they are unable to, something that is crucial in an emergency situation when stress levels are high and seconds matter.”
