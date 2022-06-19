St. Louis Park resident Renee McGarvey, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has been named one of four Civil Servant of the Year award recipients.
McGarvey, a 15-year Corps of Engineers employee, serves as a technical lead in the engineering and construction division of the district.
Selected for the Excellence Beyond Expectations Award, McGarvey provides technical leadership for the St. Paul District’s most challenging projects. McGarvey uses her technical design skills to mentor others in their professional development of design documentation.
“Day in and day out, her great leadership and design skills are on display,” said James Sentz, McGarvey’s supervisor. “She has done excellent work as technical lead for the Fargo-Moorhead flood mitigation project and coordination with our external partners.”
McGarvey received the award at the 45th Annual Minnesota Federal Civil Servant of the Year awards banquet in Brooklyn Center last month.
The St. Paul District office employs about 700 people in 41 field sites in five states, and has headquarters in downtown St. Paul. The Corps of Engineers conducts work in the areas of environmental enhancement, navigation, flood damage reduction, water and wetlands regulation, recreation sites and disaster response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.