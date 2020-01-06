St. Louis Park resident Jill Mikelson and friends will turbo-charge the lasting songs of Janis Joplin – and the famous singers who inspired her – at First Avenue Saturday, Jan. 11. The show will include songs by Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, Tina Turner and others.
The “13th Annual Happy Birthday Janis” concert will showcase the raw power and pure emotion that Joplin exemplified on both studio recordings and live performance. Mikelson and her 10-piece band will honor the memory of Joplin’s music and life. She would have been 77 as of Sunday, Jan. 19. Mae Simpson Music, voted in City Pages “Readers’ Choice” as The Best New Band of 2019 in its annual survey, is a part of the show. Guest singers Katy Hays, Debra G and Jacy Smith will join Mikelson in singing such songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Ball and Chain” and “Cry.”
Tickets are $20 and are available at first-avenue.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. start time. This is an 18-plus show.
Mikelson portrayed Joplin in “Love, Janis” for 10 weeks following auditions in 2007 at the Ordway Center for Performing Art sin St. Paul.
Besides winning personal plaudits from Janis’ sister Laura Joplin, the show went on to win an Ivey Award.
“Janis was a powerful artist, but she was also just a young woman yearning for connection. She wanted to feel and create and be true to herself,” Mikelson said. “She endures and resonates with all of us because she truly followed her heart even when it wasn’t easy for her. She chose a path that was new and maybe even a little scary for her because that’s what filled her heart.”
