Longtime St. Louis Park resident Bill Kordaris will turn 100 this month.
Kordaris was born Nov. 25, 1920, in the village of Makri, near Tripolis in southern Greece. After serving in the Greek army during the Greek Civil War, he came to America in late 1950. Kordaris married Evelyn Kosmas in 1953, and they moved to their current home in St. Louis Park in 1956. Kordaris was maitre d’ at the Park Terrace Supper Club on Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park. He later owned the Gopher Cafe on Ninth Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. In the early 1960s, he moved on to the Bridge Cafe in Dinkytown on the University of Minnesota campus.
In the early 1970s, Kordaris went to work for Byerlys restaurants in Golden Valley, Edina and St. Louis Park until he retired at age 65. Bill enjoys his garden and occasionally goes fishing with his son, Peter. He also spends time with his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
