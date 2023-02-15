St. Louis Park resident Jerry Wilson has combined two different subjects – his wife’s love of dance and his fascination with Shakespeare – into equally different short films.
His film “The Shadow of Shakespeare” has a quirky, comedic feel as he poses as King Henry V rallying his troops, who are portrayed by five mannequins created for the purpose. That film has won attention from the End of the Road Film Festival in Ely this month, the Alternative Film Festival in Toronto and the Boden International Film Festival in Sweden, where the film became a semifinalist in shorts last fall.
Meanwhile, his film “What is Dance?” is a serious look at how dance can be used as a method of communication. Wilson’s wife, Cathy Wilson, is a two-time Big 10 floor exercise champion in an event that requires dance-related skills. A hip-hop dancer, she put on the international-themed Passport to Dance program showcasing interational styles in 2017 in St. Louis Park.
For the short film “The Shadow of Shakespeare,” Jerry Wilson explained that he thought of the film “Cast Away,” in which Tom Hanks had to carry the film with his acting when interacting only with the ball he named Wilson.
“My thought was, ‘I want my drama, my talent to be so powerful that these mannequins seem like they come alive, and they seem like they’re real people,’” Jerry Wilson said of going nose-to-nose with his created soldiers. “The mannequin forces me to be that much better in order to make him come alive.”
He joked, “I really like performing with mannequins. They’re great people.”
Channeling his experience in talking toward a skull while portraying Hamlet years ago in Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park, Wilson exhorts the mannequins to be strong and courageous in battle, using Shakespeare’s immortal words.
Wilson paraphrased the speech in an interview in modern terms.
“It’s like halftime in a football game when the coach goes into the locker room and says, ‘You can do it! Get charging!’” he said with a chuckle.
He tried to liven up the words in the film.
“I’m sure most of us have seen Shakespeare films or dramas, and it’s like, ‘Ay, when will this end? How boring. And what are they saying, right?’” he said. “I wanted to make it so that it was more palatable and touchable by people – they could actually see it. They could actually feel what he was trying to do.”
The mannequins may seem odd to viewers of the film, but Jerry Wilson said he wanted to turn the speech into a comedy, re-imagining Shakespeare’s Henry V as “not all there.”
“He’s kind of losing it,” he explains.
He pondered the absurdity of a king trying to convince others to go to war for him.
“I mean, you have to go to a new place when you’re telling people to go forth and, you know, cause harm to other people,” observed Jerry Wilson, noting words attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte that the conqueror could persuade soldiers to fight long and hard for a bit of colored ribbon.
Jerry Wilson has long had a fascination with Shakespeare. For example, he penned the play “The Illusionist: Shakespeare Reveals All” about the Bard’s tricks of the trade. Another play Jerry Wilson wrote imagines Shakespeare in a retirement community still in competition with fellow playwright Christopher Marlowe, who Oxford University Press has named as co-writer of some of Shakespeare’s plays.
Jerry Wilson said he enjoys the cadence and structure of the historic works, noting that his own writing tends to be “almost flowery.”
Dance documentary
But while Jerry Wilson enjoys the written and spoken word, he noted that he learned while obtaining a degree in communications that most communication is nonverbal.
“It’s in your actions that people see it, and they say, ‘I got his meaning,’” he said, pointing out that a person might have a sense of how a passerby is feeling by the way they nod their head. “If that’s the case, when you see dance, doesn’t that communicate just as much?”
The “What is Dance?” film explores that concept in interviews with dancers from a variety of cultures, ranging from Irish to African dance groups. That film so far has been picked up by two festivals in Europe.
Jerry Wilson recalled reading about a dance Spartan warriors performed that attracted audiences from afar. The storytelling aspect of dance became compelling to him as he worked on the short film for about a year.
“It’s a play without words,” he said of dance. “It’s moving, it’s captivating. It can bring you into the pit of despair or the height of joy.”
Jerry Wilson put together “What is Dance?” as part of the United Artist Collaborative, which he and Cathy Wilson operate in St. Louis Park. The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board have provided grants for Jerry Wilson’s work.
