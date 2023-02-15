St. Louis Park resident Jerry Wilson has combined two different subjects – his wife’s love of dance and his fascination with Shakespeare – into equally different short films.

His film “The Shadow of Shakespeare” has a quirky, comedic feel as he poses as King Henry V rallying his troops, who are portrayed by five mannequins created for the purpose. That film has won attention from the End of the Road Film Festival in Ely this month, the Alternative Film Festival in Toronto and the Boden International Film Festival in Sweden, where the film became a semifinalist in shorts last fall.

