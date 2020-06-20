St. Louis Park resident Thor Anderson, son of Jeremy and Angela Anderson and a recent junior at St. Louis Park Senior High, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the test earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students earned a top composite score.
The test includes tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
The test is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas, according to the organization.
