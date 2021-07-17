St. Louis Park resident Sigrid Elaine Anderson pats great-granddaughter Stella Swart, 6, on the cheek as granddaughter Amy Swart, of Alexandria, and great-granddaughter Hannah Swart, 2, look on during a celebration of Anderson’s 100th birthday last month at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park. Anderson, who goes by Elaine, was born June 7, 1921. Family members say she had polio as a child, and she reports she was “never picked first for kickball but always won the spelling bee.”
She paid her way through college at St. Cloud State University by working as a waitress at Fair Hills Resort in Detroit Lakes before moving to St. Louis Park in 1946 with her husband Harold, raising four children and founding her own business – Anderson Office Services. She wrote and edited reports, initially for Barr Engineering and then for the Park Nicollet Research Foundation, where she worked for 27 years and helped establish continuing medical education.
After Harold’s death in late 1996, she moved to Parkshore Senior Campus, where she has lived ever since. She performs water aerobics six days a week and calculates she has spent 4,000 hours in the pool. She found love again at 80, marrying Leslie Weber. She has 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. (Submitted photo)
