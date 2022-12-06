Band members are from left to right, Jimmy St. Jacques on guitar and vocals; Bob Schroepfer on saxophone; Jim Stumpfa, wearing his red WWII Honor Flight cap on saxophone; Denny Malmberg on accordion and Ollie Manley on percussion. (Submitted photo)
St. Louis Park resident Jim Stumpfa celebrates his 100th birthday at the Lenox Senior Dance with Edina resident Milly Schiemo, who also turned 100 earlier this year. (Submitted photo)
St. Louis Park resident Jim Stumpfa celebrates his 100th birthday at the Lenox Senior Dance with Edina resident Milly Schiemo, who also turned 100 earlier this year. (Submitted photo)
Band members are from left to right, Jimmy St. Jacques on guitar and vocals; Bob Schroepfer on saxophone; Jim Stumpfa, wearing his red WWII Honor Flight cap on saxophone; Denny Malmberg on accordion and Ollie Manley on percussion. (Submitted photo)
St. Louis Park resident Jim Stumpfa celebrated his 100th birthday at the Lenox Senior Dance last month.
His birthday occurred Nov. 28, but senior dancers celebrated Nov. 17. Stumpfa, who played in the Coast Guard Band while serving in World War II, played his saxophone with the band performing at the senior dance.
Stumpfa also enjoyed some time on the dance floor. He has attended the dances for 25 years and has danced in places as far away as Scotland and Germany.
Another centenarian, Edina resident Milly Schiemo, joined him for the celebration. Schiemo celebrated her 100th birthday at the Lenox dance Aug. 18.
The Lenox Senior Dance is part of the St. Louis Park Senior Program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The dances take place 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd., in St. Louis Park. Admission to the dances is $6 for senior program members and $9 for nonmembers.
For questions about the dances, call 952-928-6444.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.