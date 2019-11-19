St. Louis Park resident Essence Young, a student at Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley, has been selected as one of three students for this fall’s ACCESS/PRINT Teen Mentorship Program at Highpoint Center for Printmaking.
Young is the fifth Perpich student in the past four years to be selected for this program.
“I want to thank my family, friends, and especially Perpich staff for showing support throughout the entire admission process,” said Young. “Without them I wouldn’t have had the courage to even apply. Most importantly I want to thank Highpoint for giving me the chance to experience such a fantastic program. They’ve helped me develop myself as an artist and we’ve only just begun.”
Visual arts instructor Jeremy Lundquist said, “I am thrilled that Essence has been selected to take part in the A/P Teen program at Highpoint. It is an excellent opportunity to learn additional printmaking techniques and develop a cohesive body of work for exhibition in Highpoint’s gallery. I know that they saw in Essence an artist that has a clear vision of where she wants to take her work and a great community member. I can’t wait to see what Essence produces during the mentorship.”
The selected participants must be committed to creating a strong portfolio that will be exhibited in the gallery at Highpoint. Participants will work with professional artist mentors to learn printmaking processes, including monoprinting, drypoint intaglio, relief block printing and screenprinting. After this introductory period, participants will plan an independent project that uses one or more of these techniques. Through individual mentorship, peer critique, and supervised work sessions, young artists will develop printmaking skills and gain confidence in their art-making.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.