St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey has announced his retirement from the St. Louis Park Police Department after 33 years in policing, 31 of which were with the St. Louis Park Police Department. He has served as police chief since 2017. His retirement is effective Dec. 16.

“I have been blessed to work for the City of St. Louis Park for the past 31 years,” Harcey said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve a community that has embraced and trusted its police force. I have also had the honor to work with and develop lasting relationships with community members, city employees and elected officials.

