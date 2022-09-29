St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey has announced his retirement from the St. Louis Park Police Department after 33 years in policing, 31 of which were with the St. Louis Park Police Department. He has served as police chief since 2017. His retirement is effective Dec. 16.
“I have been blessed to work for the City of St. Louis Park for the past 31 years,” Harcey said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve a community that has embraced and trusted its police force. I have also had the honor to work with and develop lasting relationships with community members, city employees and elected officials.
“Most importantly, I’ve had the honor of working alongside some of the most remarkable officers, dispatchers, civilian staff and volunteers who are committed to public service and to the community. I am confident retiring now, knowing that the police department has quality leadership in place that will continue the commitment to quality service, community partnerships and professionalism.”
The city has begun a community engagement process as it embarks on a recruitment process for the next police chief. Stakeholders can tell city leaders what they want to see in a police chief by taking an online survey at bit.ly/police-chief-survey. A paper copy of the survey is available by calling 952-924-2500. The survey closes 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
