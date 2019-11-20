Lynn Monson, of St. Louis Park, has been named one of the top kitchen design innovators for 2019 by Kitchen and Bath Design Magazine.
The “best small kitchen design” in the magazine’s Showplace National Design contest was awarded to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of St. Louis Park.
Monson and his wife and partner, Sandy Monson, own and operate the franchise. They have won nearly 90 local and national awards and have been featured in more than 100 local, national and international publications.
“Every award is special to us, but this is a terrific honor,” said Lynn Monson. “Innovation is an essential part of what I provide my clients, as it is at all DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchises across the country – it’s what continues to make the company such a success.”
Info: DreamMaker-Remodel.com
