The St. Louis Park Fire Department honored the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the 20th anniversary at Fire Station One. Attendees included Megan Nordstrom, in the green shirt at far left; St. Louis Park Council Member At Large Larry Kraft, in the blue shirt, second from the left; Rep. Cheryl Youakim, behind Kraft; St. Louis Park City Manager Kim Keller, fourth from left; and Eva Hansen, a retired lieutenant of the St. Louis Park Fire Department in the gray T-shirt at far right. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jacque Smith)
