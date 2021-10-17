The St. Louis Park City Council recognized retiring St. Louis Park Police Officer Jon Fisher for his contributions and years of service to the city at the council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
Fisher served the city for 23 years, working as patrol officer for much of career but also serving as a Police Explorer advisor, SWAT member, DARE officer, field training officer, investigator and crisis negotiator. In 2009, Fisher received the Robert F. Linnell Officer of the Year Award. This was among many commendations, a chief’s letter of recognition and teamwork citations received by Fisher over the course of his career.
