St. Louis Park will receive a $30,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for citywide tree planting to combat the emerald ash borer.
The goal is to increase tree species diversity, increase tree canopy in areas in which the canopy was minimal or nonexistent and to counter ash tree removal losses.
All the trees paid for through this grant will be planted this spring and fall.
The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle that has become one of the most destructive and costly forest insects in urban forest history.
The larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, which disrupts the tree‘s ability to transport water and nutrients. Once an ash tree is infested, it has almost zero chance of survival and will generally die within one to three years.
For more information on the emerald ash borer, visit dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/terrestrialanimals/eab.
