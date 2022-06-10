St. Louis Park High School joined 271 of the top high school quiz bowl teams in the country May 27-29 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament.
The team finished in 121st place.
St. Louis Park was one of 22 Minnesota teams competing at the national championship and finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record.
The St. Louis Park High School team was captained by Truman Fillbrandt, who was joined by Silas Cowell, Jacy Demcisak, Julia Lorenzen and Woods O’Neill. The team was coached by Peter Dangerfield.
There were some tense moments. St. Louis Park defeated Centennial B from Ellicott City, Maryland, by the narrow margin of 225-215 during the fourth round.
The St. Louis Park team was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Manheim Township B from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the 18th round. However, the team lost to Moravian Academy from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ending its shot at the playoffs.
Quiz Bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
The tournament champion was the A team from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan.
The 2022 High School National Championship Tournament’s field featured 272 teams from 34 states.
