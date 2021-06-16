St. Louis Park Public Schools will participate in the Summer Eats Minnesota program that provides children 18 and younger with meals throughout the summer months.
Individuals 18 and younger may use any site.
Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St., will provide lunches and snacks for pick-up Monday, June 21, through Thursday, Aug. 26. Times are 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Park Spanish Immersion Elementary, 9400 Cedar Lake Rd., will provide breakfasts 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunches 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays Monday, June 28, through Thursday, Aug. 12.
St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St., will be open for pick-ups 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Meals for two days will be available Mondays, and meals for three days will be available Wednesdays.
No meals will be available the week of July 5-9.
No registration is required. Meals will include a protein, a grain, a fruit, a vegetable and milk.
Info: summereatsmn.org or the School Nutrition Office at 952-928-6146
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.