Lee-Ann Stephens, an equity leader and teacher at St. Louis Park Public Schools, will receive the 2022 Cultural Jambalaya Diversity Award, which honors those who have made a positive difference by advancing multiculturalism and ethnic diversity in their Minnesota communities.
Stephens, Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in 2006 and two-time finalist for The National Teachers Hall of Fame, has been a teacher and education leader for 33 years. She is a former racial equity coach for St. Louis Park Public Schools and currently serves as the district’s equity teacher leader and High Achievement Program coordinator, serving Black, Indigenous and people of color who take advanced classes.
Stephens currently directs Students Organized for Anti-Racism, a student-led effort to educate adults in the district and throughout the community about the issues students confront and changes that they believe would make schools more just for people of color. She also teaches students who may want to become educators and work in urban settings.
Cultural Jambalaya’s annual gala will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley. The featured speaker is Chef Yia Vang, a James Beard Award nominee.
Tickets, which include dinner and music by Jearlyn Steele, are available online at www.CulturalJam.org. For information about the event, contact James Peterson at 612-655-9075 or info@CulturalJam.org.
Founded in 2005, the Minnesota nonprofit Cultural Jambalaya is a creator and provider of free educational resources with multimedia content and lesson plans aimed at improving students’ global awareness and cross-cultural understanding.
