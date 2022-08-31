Lee-Ann Stephens, an equity leader and teacher at St. Louis Park Public Schools, will receive the 2022 Cultural Jambalaya Diversity Award, which honors those who have made a positive difference by advancing multiculturalism and ethnic diversity in their Minnesota communities.

Stephens, Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in 2006 and two-time finalist for The National Teachers Hall of Fame, has been a teacher and education leader for 33 years. She is a former racial equity coach for St. Louis Park Public Schools and currently serves as the district’s equity teacher leader and High Achievement Program coordinator, serving Black, Indigenous and people of color who take advanced classes.

