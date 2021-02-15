St. Louis Park Public Schools is inviting students, parents, staff and the community to review and provide feedback on the draft core values, vision and mission for the 2020-25 Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation.
Feedback will be compiled and shared with the School Board during a presentation at the Feb. 22 meeting.
The draft core values state that the district believes in:
• The brilliance of ourselves and others. Everyone has the capacity and responsibility to foster the growth and brilliance of others.
• Authentic community engagement. Engaging and supporting our employees, families, and communities will enhance the healthy development of each learner.
• High expectations. Instilling and upholding high expectations empowers students and staff to higher levels of achievement.
• Collective responsibility. Embodying the collective and urgent responsibility of anti-racist practices enriches a work and learning environment and community.
• Persistent effort. Through persistent effort we will create anti-racist schools and academically successful learners.
• Racial consciousness and cultural competence. Racial consciousness and cultural competence are essential to each person’s ability to be a catalyst for change.
• Advocacy for equity. Everyone has equal intrinsic worth and we will advocate for the historically marginalized.
The draft vision statement would say, “St. Louis Park Public Schools – Where students are seen and valued and become their best selves as racially conscious, globally minded contributors to society.”
The draft mission statement says, “St. Louis Park Public Schools sees, inspires, and empowers each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit of our community.”
An online virtual meeting is set 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Zoom links are available at slpschools.org, or stakeholders can call in Feb. 18 by phone at 312-626-6799 with the meeting ID of 921 0874 7934.
Input can also be provided by emailing or calling Sara Thompson at thompson.sara@slpschools.org or 952-928-6064.
