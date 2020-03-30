St. Louis Park officials have been creating daily COVID-19 updates as impacts are occurring rapidly.
City facilities remain closed
City facilities, including City Hall, the Municipal Service Center, fire stations and the police station, will remain closed to the public through Friday, April 10. The date aligns with a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz. The St. Louis Park Recreation Center, Recreation Outdoor Center and Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive building are also closed to the public, although trails at the nature center remain open.
Other trails, parks and open spaces remain open but playground structures are closed. City officials advise residents not to use parks and trails if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms. People should maintain 6 feet of distance from other individuals. Availability for restrooms and water fountains is limited. The city advised park users to wash their hands before and after their visits.
While the state’s stay-at-home order is in place, St. Louis Park will not enforce its 48-hour limit for on-street parking. The city is revoking licenses for door-to-door solicitation during the period.
City employees may be reached through a directory available at stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory. Small businesses seeking resources may contact Small Business Liaison Julie Grove at 952-924-25223 or jgrove@stlouispark.org.
STEP changes and other resources
The St. Louis Park Emergency Program is continuing to raise funds to respond to the pandemic. As of press time, STEP had raised more than $109,000 but is seeking to raise a total of $120,000 “in order to robustly respond to neighbors’ needs.”
“During this time of social distancing we must find ways to figuratively join together and support our neighbors,” STEP Executive Director Derek Reise said. “We are indeed better together. This unprecedented challenge is changing daily. We don’t know the complete scope of STEP’s needs in the coming months. But this significant degree of support will make a difference as we ramp up and adapt our efforts to respond to the basic needs of residents in the coming weeks.”
STEP had a shortfall primarily due to anticipated increased community need, the cancellation of a May annual fundraising event and costs for operational changes due to the pandemic, according to a statement from the organization.
The number of families requesting support from STEP’s food shelf increased by 50% in March.
“The organization was able to respond to the sudden increase while it shifted to a model of a scheduled pickup of prepackaged groceries,” the statement says.
STEP is not accepting donations of food and personal hygiene objects at its building during the statewide stay-at-home order. The building is closed to the public.
“We ask that neighbors hold on to food donations until after the order is lifted,” the nonprofit posted in a March 26 update on its website, stepslp.org. “STEP has enough food for the next few weeks.”
Food donations can still be dropped off at bins for STEP at St. Louis Park Cub Foods stores.
Residents seeking food must call ahead at 952-925-4899 during regular business hours. Because staff is working at limited levels, callers may need to leave a voicemail. Staff will arrange a time with clients for individuals to pick up prepackaged bags outside the building. Individuals who cannot leave their homes can discuss the issue with a STEP social worker. People can access the food shelf twice a month.
The food shelf is only intended for residents of St. Louis Park. Residents of other cities can locate a food shelf by calling 1-888-711-1151 or visiting hungersolutions.org/find-help.
The Family Housing Fund has compiled a list of resources available to households impacted by COVID-19 statewide. The list is available at fhfund.org/covid19. Individuals can all call the United Way at 211.
Solid waste collection
Beginning March 23, temporary changes occurred that will allow Waste Management to use an automated truck for collection.
“These trucks may need to be moved to different routes based on needs as our hauler adjusts to impacts on staffing levels, which is why we are asking that any household with collection at the curb follow these new spacing guidelines until we go back to collection as usual,” the city’s website says.
The change applies to residents whose garbage and recycling are collected at the curb, according to the city website. Carts should be placed 2 feet from each other and from other objects like cars, mailboxes and trees. The front side of the carts should face the street. Affected residents should set out carts by 7 a.m. on their regular collection day. However, the city noted that the time of day carts are collected could change.
Residents whose solid waste is collected in alleys and who pay Waste Management for walk-up service do not need to make any changes.
For details, visit stlouispark.org/services/garbage-recycling.
Transit
A city update also noted that Metro Transit reduced its service March 25 “as part of an ongoing shared effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.” Most local bus routes are operating at Saturday service levels while express bus service is limited. Service will not be provided between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Metro Transit officials said that buses and trains should be used for essential travel only. For more information, visit metrotransit.org.
Discrimination and criminal behavior
The March 23 update from city officials advised community members to report hate crimes and discrimination.
“In moments of fear and uncertainty, it’s unfortunately common to see heightened incidents of discrimination, bias and hate crimes. And right now we’re hearing from our Asian American community that it is experiencing backlash due to COVID-19,” the update says. “This is not acceptable.”
People who are victims of hate crimes can contact the St. Louis Park Police Department at 911 or 952-924-2618. Discrimination in jobs, housing and public places can be reported to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights through its website, mn.gov/mdhr, by email at info.mdhr@state.mn.us or by phone at 651-539-1133.
City officials noted that the FBI has issued a warning about scams relating to COVID-19.
“During these challenging times, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant and ‘think before you click’ as scammers are also working from home and don’t take breaks,” a city update recommended.
Additionally, a state order bans price gouging as a result of the virus. A form to report violations is available at ag.state.mn.us/Office/Forms/PriceGougingComplaint.asp.
To sign up for updates and to view the latest St. Louis Park posts, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
