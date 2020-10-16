Community members can turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the St. Louis Park Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S.
This event, part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Note: sharps such as needles and EpiPens will not be collected. If unable to attend the event, a drop box is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the police department lobby to dispose of household medicines, including prescription, over-the-counter and pet medicines.
