Federal funds will assist Minnesota authorities to test sexual assault kits that have gone untested, further investigations and advocate for victims.
The Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded a second $2 million grant to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs last month.
The 2019 grant “is going to several entities working collaboratively to address the issue of untested kits,” according to a statement from the Office of Justice Programs released with the announcement.
Minnesota law enforcement agencies had declined to send 3,482 sexual assault kits to a forensic laboratory for testing, according to a 2015 inventory conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
According to the statement about the grant, “The investigating agency has the option to submit it to a forensic science laboratory for testing to determine whether it contains information helpful to the investigation.”
Reasons agencies provided in 2015 relating to why they did not submit kits for testing included that the suspect had confessed, that the act was deemed consensual, that prosecution was declined, that the victim had decided not to proceed and that the kit had been provided as part of an anonymous report, according to the BCA’s inventory.
According to the statement, all sexual assault kits that were not submitted for testing “will be evaluated to determine whether testing would potentially further an investigation or assist the grantees with developing sexual assault investigation protocols.”
However, the statement added, “Only those kits where a victim gave permission for the kit to be tested at the time of the incident will be considered for testing. For the majority of the cases, if the victim reported to law enforcement, that is interpreted as consent to test their kit, unless they specifically requested their kit not be tested. If the victim did not report to law enforcement, the kit will not be tested. If the victim later withdraws their consent, the kit will not be tested.”
Local numbers
The Sun Sailor contacted police departments in its coverage area to determine how many sexual assault kits they have collected in recent years and how many have been processed.
Hopkins
The Hopkins Police Department sends biological samples to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab for analysis and comparison to other items of evidentiary value, according to Police Chief Brent Johnson. The department sends blood and urine samples collected as part of the examination to the BCA for toxicology analysis, he added.
“We do not have any backlog of kits,” Johnson reported.
The department sent two kits to a lab for processing in 2019, two more in 2018 and three in 2017. Typically, the turnaround for results submitted to the forensic lab or the BCA is three or four months.
St. Louis Park
In St. Louis Park, no officers or investigators supplied kits for sexual assault evidence during the last three years because all were supplied by medical facilities, according to St. Louis Park Police Department.
While some were submitted for lab analysis, a response from the department provided by City Clerk Melissa Kennedy says, “In other situations, these were collected as part of death investigations unrelated to (criminal sexual conduct), were collected in cases where the initial report proved to be unfounded or no evidence supported any claim of sexual assault, or were collected by a nurse examiner as ‘anonymous/restricted’ and submitted to us for holding. In some other cases, reporters declined to continue/cooperate with investigation, or prosecution was not continued after we submitted the cases for charging, and in others charges were filed (without) the need to test the evidence kits.”
In 2019, the department received 12 kits, one of which was submitted for lab analysis.
In three of the other cases, the department concluded that the cases were unfounded or lacked evidence. One was collected with an anonymous or restricted status. Prosecution was declined in two cases in which the department did not submit the kits for analysis, and five cases were charged without testing.
In 2018, the department received 15 kits. Four were submitted for testing. Two other cases were classified as unfounded or lacking evidence; two were classified as anonymous or restricted; in four cases reporting parties declined investigation; and three cases were charged without testing.
In 2017, the department received 16 kits, five of which were tested. One of the other cases related to a death investigation; one was classified as unfounded or lacking evidence; four were listed as anonymous or restricted; two cases related to reporting parties who declined investigation; and in three other cases prosecution was declined without the kits being submitted for testing.
The police department does not track convictions, Kennedy noted.
Grant funding
The BCA will receive the largest amount of grant funding, estimated at more than $1.3 million. The money will be used to test kits, track data and assist local agencies with case investigations, according to the statement about the grant.
More than $300,000 will go to the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault to coordinate a multidisciplinary team and develop protocols, according to the statement. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will use more than $200,000 for protocol development and to fund investigations. The Alexandra House in Blaine will also receive more than $100,000 for “victim notification and advocacy services” in Anoka County. The Alexandra House provides “round-the-clock service, advocacy and shelter for all victims of violence,” according to its website, alexandrahouse.org.
The state’s Office of Justice Programs will use more than $20,000 to administer the grants.
“The Office of Justice Programs is proud to work with our project partners to find ways to streamline kit submissions, improve sexual assault investigations and provide support to victims across Minnesota,” said Kate Weeks, executive director of the office. “Learning from this process, we will move toward improved policies and practices for responding to sexual assault incidents.”
More information for victims seeking to contact an advocacy agency is available at rapehelpmn.org. Details about the Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Programs are available at trimurl.co/NwEkQW.
- Kristen Miller contributed to this report.
