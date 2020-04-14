The St. Louis Park Police Department is investigating a Monday evening armed robbery of the Walgreens at 7200 Cedar Lake Road and is asking anyone with information to contact the department.
According to the department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report that two male suspects approached the pharmacy wearing surgical masks. One was holding a bag and provided a note and implied he had a weapon; the weapon was not seen.
The other suspect jumped behind the counter and took an unknown amount of medication. Both suspects then fled the store with the medications and headed westbound on Cedar Lake Road.
A perimeter was established; a K-9 was unable to track the suspects so it’s believed the suspects left in a vehicle. The note was recovered at the scene and given to the Hennepin County Crime Lab.
The phone number for the department is 952-924-2600.
