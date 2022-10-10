Included in the department’s reports Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 25 - Property damage/vandalism on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Theft from auto on the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft where someone entered a home and took a vehicle from the garage on the 2300 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Welfare check on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard where police located an in-progress robbery of a vehicle.
- Woman stopped for a traffic violation and arrested on warrants on Highway 100.
Sept. 26 - Traffic stop and warrant arrest on Interstate 394.
- Property damage accident hit and run on the 6700 block of 23rd Street West.
- ID theft on the 3100 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft of change from unlocked vehicle on the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Theft of package on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Theft on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Fraudulent checks were made under the company name on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Felony warrant arrest on the 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street West; 6900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a wallet with $1,000 in cash inside on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from auto on the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Burglary report on the 5600 block of Lake Street West.
Sept. 27 - Catalytic converter theft during daytime hours on the 7500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Property damage/vandalism on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Theft from auto on the 9200 block of 23rd Street West.
- Reported theft of a front license plate, possibly while parked at two locations for work, on the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
Sept. 28 - Traffic stop with subsequent warrant arrest on the 4300 block of 28th Street West.
- Bicycle theft from underground garage, possibly listed on Facebook Marketplace, on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Cell phone lost or stolen after rideshare on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Window on car broken overnight on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Apartment burglary on the 8200 block of 31st Street West.
- Theft of catalytic converter on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Theft from automobile on the 9100 block of 24th Lane West; 8200 block of 31st Street West.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 31st Street West.
- Stolen motorcycle from Methodist parking garage on the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- UPS package was stolen on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Bicycle stolen from an underground garage after cutting a combination lock on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Theft from automobile in progress with a juvenile suspect located nearby on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
Sept. 29 - Property damage hit and run accident on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
- Theft of work/personal tools from a work truck in a parking lot on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a vehicle without keys on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of an electric scooter on the 4500 block of 36 1/2 Street West.
- Oven fire in house on 2700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Possible theft of purse out in the parking lot on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Shoplifter caught switching tags on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary in progress on the 4300 block of Highway 7.
Sept. 30 - Theft from automobile on the 3900 block of 31st Street West.
- Theft where someone entered a dwelling without permission on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Two suspected thefts from automobiles on the 4000 block of 31st Street West.
- Theft of catalytic converter in parking lot on the 4500 block of 36 1/2 Street West.
- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Theft of apartment keys from a parked vehicle on the 5600 block of 16th Street West.
- Theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Drug activity on Shelard Parkway.
- Shoplifting with subsequent arrest on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from a locker on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Stolen e-bike from a locked storage room on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Known shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- DWI arrest on Minnetonka Boulevard.
Oct. 1 - Drug activity on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Two women shoplifted on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Online report for catalytic converter stolen on the 5600 block of 35th Street West.
- Theft from an automobile on the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue South.
- Theft of catalytic converter on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft and unauthorized use of credit cards on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of items from a package on the 5900 block of 35th Street West.
