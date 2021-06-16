Included in the department’s reports May 30 to June 5 were these incidents:

May 30 - Report of a male with a gun in a vehicle speeding through a lot on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South. Police released a male on the scene.

- St. Louis Park Police assisted Minneapolis Police on the 3800 block of West 31st Street in responding to shots heard near the city border.

May 31 - Gun, wallet and garage door opener stolen from auto in an underground garage on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Broken car window in underground garage on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Motorcycle theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Package theft on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Heavy damage to vehicle during attempted break-in on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

June 1 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.

- Theft of tools from locked trailers on the 6200 block of West 34th Street and the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

- Package theft on the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Baby duck impounded on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South.

June 2 - Catalytic converter thefts on the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.

- Wallet stolen from locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle theft on the 8600 block of Highway 7.

June 3 - Outside fire on the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue South.

June 4 - Outside fires on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Wallet stolen from purse on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Money and bank cards stolen from vehicle on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

June 5 - Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Motorcycle stolen on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Fatal vehicle crash at Highway 7 and Highway 100.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments