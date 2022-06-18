The St. Louis Park Police Department plans to connect with the community at several summer events.

Fishing with a Cop is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 22, July 27, and Aug. 24, at Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive, in St. Louis Park.

Skateapalooza is planned 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, with a rain date the same time period Wednesday, July 27, at Carpenter Park, 4900 Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park.

Basketball Night in the Park is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 16 through Aug. 25, at Ainsworth Park, 7700 W. 28th St. in St. Louis Park.

Finally, police will appear at National Night Out parties citywide 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

For more information, contact the department’s community outreach officer at 952-924-2661.

