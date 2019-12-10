The St. Louis Park Police Department is collecting gifts for Toys for Tots. Individuals may donate an unwrapped gift or gifts through Thursday, Dec. 12, at these St. Louis Park locations:

• Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S.

• Nutrishop, 1687 West End Blvd.

• Nelson’s Meats, 6318 Minnetonka Blvd.

• AAA Minneapolis, 5400 Auto Club Way

A local police officer will join representatives of other metro police departments in making the donation to KARE 11 at a motor parade Dec. 13.

To learn more, visit minneapolis-mn.toysfortots.org.

