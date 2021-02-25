Police Officer Robert Boies has been named by his peers as the St. Louis Park Police Department 2020 Robert Linnell Officer of the Year.
The department presents the award annually to the officer who fellow members believe has demonstrated consistent principles of integrity, fairness and a commitment to service within the community. The officer of the year is an example of what a police officer should be or strive to be by demonstrating their commitment to the mission and values of the department and the city, according to a city statement.
Officers usually select the officer of the year by voting on nominations during the department’s annual meeting. This year, voting was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officers who nominated Boies cited his commitment to training and mentoring new officers; his exemplary performance as a police officer and a leader; and his patient, thoughtful and caring approach to everyone with whom he interacts, according to the city statement. Boies is currently assigned to investigations, is a member of the SWAT team and also works as a patrol training officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.