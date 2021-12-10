St. Louis Park police have offered a reward after a series of attempted carjackings and a robbery.
St. Louis Park police believe the same suspects are involved in three incidents in St. Louis Park as well as other crimes in the metro area.
The department is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, according to a statement from the city.
In the first incident, a victim said three young males attempted to carjack him at about 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Bridgewater Bank, 4450 Excelsior Blvd. in St. Louis Park, according to the city’s statement. The individuals reportedly implied they had a gun and demanded that the man give them his keys as he approached his car. The victim ran back into the building, and the three young men left in a black Dodge Durango. The victim noted the individuals spoke to him in his native Somali language. Investigators believe they followed the man into the bank parking lot.
In the second incident, a woman said she had been robbed of her purse at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the parking lot of Lunds & Byerlys, 3777 Park Center Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The woman did not sustain injuries. Police searched the area for the alleged getaway, which had been described as a light-colored SUV. Credit cards stolen during the incident were used at stores in Richfield and other locations, with a video camera capturing the scene, according to the city statement.
St. Louis Park police returned to the Lunds & Byerlys at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 9 regarding an attempted carjacking.
“The suspects attempted unsuccessfully to wrestle a male out of the vehicle,” the city statement reads. “The male sustained minor injuries. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a light-colored SUV.”
Fox 9 reported that journalists for the station had been reporting on the Dec. 6 incident involving the robbery of a 73-year-old woman at the Lunds & Byerlys when the Dec. 9 carjacking occurred.
“On Thursday, as our crews were shooting video at the store at about 3:15 p.m., they witnessed three young men attempt to violently carjack a man in a Mercedes SUV,” the news channel reported on its website, fox9.com. “In a video from our photographer’s GoPro, a suspect appears to have entered through the backseat and is seen swinging at the victim behind the driver’s wheel with an object that looked like a gun or possibly a power drill. Our photographer yells and honks his horn and the suspects eventually run away.”
Lunds & Byerlys issued a statement in response to the incidents saying, “The safety of our staff and customers is always our top priority. There were recently two crimes committed in the parking lot at our Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park. We have provided surveillance video of both incidents to the St. Louis Park Police Department.
“We have also immediately increased our security presence at this store to help ensure the safest working and shopping experience possible.”
The St. Louis Park statement says, “The St. Louis Park Police Department is working cooperatively with other metro area police departments to investigate these incidents and identify the suspects, who are believed to have been involved in other crimes around the Twin Cities area.”
Police do not believe that the three incidents are related to separate carjackings during the Thanksgiving weekend in the city’s Fern Hill Neighborhood, according to the city statement.
Edina police said an attempted carjacking at about 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at an Edina Lunds & Byerlys on West 50th Street could be related to the St. Louis Park incidents, though. Edina police reported that four young men had been involved in that incident, involving an occupied car, and that three people were hurt, with one person hospitalized before being released, during a scuffle when other people intervened. The suspects fled the area. Edina police said the suspects used a white 2016 GMC Acadia with the license plate “207 VNR” that had been reported stolen in St. Louis Park. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in that incident.
Tips about the incidents may be provided through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersmn.org. St. Louis Park police also are accepting tips about the recent incidents in the city at 952-924-2618 while tips for the Edina incident may be made by calling 952-826-1600.
