St. Louis Park Police are investigating after the theft of a trailer filled with donated items from the parking lot of Union Congregational Church, 3700 Alabama Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
Police responded to a report of the theft the afternoon of Aug. 28, about an hour after the owner last saw the trailer.
“The owner reported the trailer was used to store items their congregation collects and donates to help those in financial distress,” a St. Louis Park statement says. “Contents included school backpacks along with several bins of donated adult and youth clothing.”
The trailer had been included used clothes fro the homeless as part of the Thanksgiving Day Free Store initiative the congregation annually hosts. However, an organizer said the trailer itself is the biggest loss given its cost.
The Stealth-brand trailer is 6 feet wide by 12 feet long, with a V-shaped front and a ramp door, a partial diamond-plate exterior, upgraded wheels and rims and interior mounted storage rails to secure loaded items, according to the statement.
Individuals with information may call 952-924-2618 to provide a tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.